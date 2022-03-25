USD 231 has until September 2024 to expend all ESSER funds, but it is expected ESSER II funds will be fully expended by June 2022. (ESSER I and JoCo SPARKS were expended as of last fall.) In total, the district received about $3.1 million, according to the district’s website.

“Our application for ESSER III funds is still in progress,” according to Amy Drogemeier, acting director of business and finance. “We are currently working on the stakeholder input portion of this application and expect to complete this by May 2022. At that time, we will submit the application to KSDE for final approval by their ESSER oversight team. Our biggest goal is to ensure that ESSER III funds are allocated to non-recurring costs to support student learning-loss recovery and staff needs as we return to normal operations.:”

Funding impacts due to enrollment decline – which is being experienced by most districts in Kansas – will take place in 2022-2023 unless enrollment increases by the September count date, Droegemeier said. “We are currently funded at 2019-2020 enrollment levels per Kansas school finance laws that allow a multi-year calculation approach to provide stability to all districts during enrollment fluctuations. USD 231’s funding for next school year will be based on the higher of the 2021-2022 or 2022-2023 weighted enrollment which is currently projected to be lower than 2019-2020 weighted enrollment. ”

The USD 231 administrative team and Board of Education continue to focus on ensuring that the district is poised to continue a seamless educational experience for students while balancing expenses to match our projected funding from all local, state, and Federal sources, she said. This intensive work is on-going and fluid at this time.

If there are any proposed changes to programming or organizational operations, they will be shared with the public via USD 231 Board of Education meetings and the official communication channels.