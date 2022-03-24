Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

The 2021 End of the Year Financial Report was presented to Gardner City Council March 22..

Matt Wolff, finance director, said development revenues were adequate for covering existing operations, the General Fund was robust at 30 percent above target and just above 2019 levels at $7,159,856, the Electric Fund was robust with $3.1 million in Electric Capital Replacement Reserve Fund, the Water Fund was adequate because of the timing of bonds creating unfavorable revenue, the overall fiscal condition of the city sound, but the Wastewater Fund needed further discussion.

Wolff said the Wastewater Fund’s revenue was unfavorable at negative 35.9 percent or $3.85 million. The unfavorable to estimate is $394,693 compared to $1.1 million.

The Prairie Trace Project played an effect on the fund, he said with development revenues slow, but they expected them to pick up in the next year.

Wolff said they had made their last payment for the Killcreek Resource too.

Steve Shute, council, said wastewater was a big issue and the city had big projects ahead they needed to juggle transfers out of the water fund.

He said he wanted to know what the city’s options were for balancing the wastewater fund.

Wolff said capital investment, but the wastewater fund was a large undertaking. The city was looking at the true cost for households and ways to mitigate the cost increase and subsidize with the water fund.

Jim Pruetting, city administrator, said they had assumptions based calculations and there was no reason to look 80 years out.

They were backing off some of the numbers and updating the picture from the 2017 Wastewater management plan, he said.

Pruetting said there were a number of things they could do to mitigate the rise of wastewater rates including backing off electric rates.

Shute said while the General Fund was robust Parks and Rec had serious deficiencies and inflation cost increases.

He wanted to know how they would manage the city’s mill rate as it would be very difficult.

Pruetting said they were looking at certain things including traffic, streets and sidewalks to present later with a more informed decision.

Todd Winters, mayor, said it was good to see the work done to this point, but the city had expenses and concerns.

Tory Roberts, council member, said she wanted to know about the Covid Relief Funds.

Pruetting said the city had received $1.6 million last July and were holding on to it until they received the second payment.

They will use it for wastewater infrastructure relief lines, he said.

Kacy Deaton, council member, said she would suggest an extra one percent COLA for non-police city employees.

“We have 10 open positions that are not police officers,” she said. “It made me wonder—one percent is not a lot but something.”

Mark Baldwin, council president, said through Zoom they should look at Deaton’s decision.

“We should look at everything on the table,” he said.

Baldwin said they should look at the long-term priorities but hyper focus on just this year.

Wolff also shared property tax was up $169,000 and the city/county sales use tax was up 10.9 percent at $663,000.

“It’s interesting that the county is higher than the city,” he said.

Wolff said there was some sales tax leakage.

Bob Hamilton, Kansas Department of Transportation Liaison and retired Johnson County Sheriff’s Department police officer, presented the AAA Community Traffic Safety Award with Sergeant Dave Rawls accepting the award.

“I’m proud to be here to present the Silver Award for safety measures,” Hamilton said.

He said he wanted to brag on law enforcement because people think all police do is sit around and drink coffee but they respond when needed.

Hamilton cited the city’s participation in the Click It or Ticket a s Drink and Drive You Lose campaigns.

“Thank you for supporting the police department,” he said.

Other Items:

The consent agenda passed after Roberts requested the service contract with Denali Water Solutions for the Hillsdale WTP Waste and Residuals Pond Cleanout be pulled for further discussion.

Roberts said she reviewed a line in the packet utility and it seemed like a low bid and the meter exceeded with $203,000 less than the next bid.

Gonz Garcia, utilities director, said Denali Solutions had performed the clean out for $56,000 previously so it seemed like a reasonable bid.

Winters said he assumed they had laid out the same scope process.

Shute said was it because they had familiarity with the city’s system.

Garcia said the bid was similar to last year.

Roberts said it seemed like such a discrepancy.

The other consent agenda items included the appointments of Dwight Alexander and Bridget Schell for the city’s public defenders and a supplemental agreement with KDOT for the US 56 Construction Project for an additional $350,000 from KDOT.

The Planning and Zoning Consent Agenda for right-of-way and easements on the final play for Prairie Trace Meadows Lot 18 Replat passed. The easement is now reduced to 17’ in order to provide enough lot are for the construction of a new house.

A housekeeping item amending Chapter 2.50 of the Gardner Municipal Code relating to the Municipal Court passed.

Amy Foster, business services manager, said the most notable changes included all monies going to the fiscal diversion system instead of the city clerk, the appointment of public defenders, removal of the municipal judge report, removal of the acceptance of a valid Driver’s License as a place holder, removal of failure to comply to failure to appear and then warrant and some grammar and punctuation cleanup.

Council Updates:

Roberts said during council updates that three people had asked about allowing ATVs and gold carts on city streets because Edgerton and Spring Hill were allowing them.

Belcher said it was the governing body’s decision but his stance still stood the same as last time that his concern was public safety.

“They are not intended for city streets and not rated for safety,” he said. “If you run into a car…there’s a lot of logistics and safety aspect concerns because for ever person who is compliant there will be double that won’t be.”

Belcher said he also had concerns with 56 Highway.

Van Potter said he thought it was a horrible idea.

“Communities that allow it are designed for it,” he said.

Deaton said they aren’t required to have insurance, and if they aren’t allowed on the greenway but the streets she foresaw issues with pedestrians.

Baldwin said he’s be willing to look at it but didn’t think it would pan out in the end.

Shute said just because they could be legal didn’t mean they would be street legal because they lack lights, etc.

“The significant safety component is hard to overlook,” he said.

Baldwin said they could require certain restrictions including not allowing on 56 Highway and after dark.

“It’d be nice to have turn signals,” he said.

The council’s consensus was to not allow the vehicles.