Wichita State University

Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,246 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for fall 2021.

Included on the list were:



Gardner

Lainey M Brown

Shanlii M Dace

Natalie C Shell

Cayden S McGinnis Stovall

Kendal E Sullivan

Spring Hill

Anna C Elliott

Meghan C Moody

Claire E Owen

Alexis G Rivers

Dakota L Rockers

Hannah E Silverman

Connor T Zorn

Wellsville

Cass M Mignot

Ryan S Savage