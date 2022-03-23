PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 22-04, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 15th DAY OF MARCH 2022.

SUMMARY

On March 15, 2022, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance No. 22-04 making amendments to Chapter 2.62 of the Olathe Municipal Code pertaining to the Energy Advisory Board and Chapter 2.68 pertaining to the Sister Cities Committee and repealing Sections 2.36.050 through 2.36.100 pertaining to Library Advisory Board.

The complete text of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the office of the Olathe City Clerk, Olathe City Hall, 100 East Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, or on the City’s official website address http://www.olatheks.org/government/city-clerk/public-notices, where a reproduction of the original ordinance will be available for a minimum of one week following this summary publication.

This summary is certified this 16th day of March, 2022.

/s/ Rrachelle Breckenridge

Rrachelle Breckenridge

Assistant City Attorney