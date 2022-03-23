CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON SPECIAL USE PERMIT

SU22-0002

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 25th day of April 2022, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the Special Use Permit of the following described property situated in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

A TRACT OF LAND LOCATED IN THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 13, RANGE 24, IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH HALF OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER AND THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 50; THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT, HAVING AN INITIAL TANGENT BEARING OF S 22°57’08” W, A RADIUS OF 5579.65 FEET, AND AN ARC LENGTH OF 351.97 FEET, TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF JOHN DEERE ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, AS NOW PLATTED; THENCE N 89°45’12” E, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID JOHN DEERE ADDITION, 362.00 FEET, TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF LOT 16, LANDMARK BUSINESS PARK, SECOND PLAT, THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID WEST LINE, ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, HAVING AN INITIAL TANGENT BEARING OF N 19°20’23” E, A RADIUS OF 5579.65 FEET, AND AN ARC LENGTH OF 351.97 FEET, TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 17, LANDMARK BUSINESS PARK, SECOND PLAT; THENCE S 89°45’12” W, ALONG SAID NORTH LINE OF SOUTH HALF, OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER, 362.00 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.72 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

THE UNDERSIGNED PROPRIETOR OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND HAS CAUSED THE SAME TO BE SUBDIVIDED IN THE MANNER AS SHOWN ON THE ACCOMPANYING PLAT, WHICH SUBDIVISION SHALL HEREAFTER BE KNOW AS ‘FRANKLIN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP SUBDIVISION’.

Owners request a Special Use Permit for: Motor Vehicle Sales

Location or Vicinity: 820 N. Rogers Rd

If, however, a protest against such special use permit be filed in the office of the City Clerk within fourteen (14) days after the date of the conclusion of the Public Hearing pursuant to said publication notice, duly signed and acknowledged by the Owners of twenty (20) percent of the total area, excepting public streets and ways, located within two hundred (200) feet, within the city limits, or one thousand (1,000) feet, within the unincorporated area, of property proposed for a special use permit, such special use permit shall not be passed except by at least three-fourths (3/4) vote of all of the members of the City Council.

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 18th day of March, 2022.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)

