Ed Eilert, chairman of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners, will present his 2022 and final State of County Address on March 29, at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Eilert is retiring after 44 years of elected public service in local government when his current third four-year term officially ends on Jan. 9, 2023 when a new chair assumes office.

Event Details

Date: March 29

Time: Registration and networking begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at approximately noon, program and State of County Address to follow.

Place: The Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd., Overland Park

Watch online: On YouTube (YouTube.com/jocovideos) or online on the State of the County webpage.

Tickets: Available until March 21 by contacting local Chamber of Commerce offices or the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce at 913-262-2141 or purchasing a ticket online.

Cost: $35 per seat or $450 for a table with 10 seats (includes meal)

Co-sponsor: Johnson County Public Policy Council

More information: Haley Kenig at 913-262-2141or

[email protected]

Chairman Eilert’s Bio

Ed Eilert has served as Johnson County’s publicly elected, at-large chairman since Jan. 10, 2011, after serving as the Board’s Fourth District commissioner for four years. Prior to his duties as county commissioner which began in 2007, he was elected to the Overland Park City Council in 1977 for four years and became the mayor of Overland Park in 1981, serving six four-year terms before retiring in 2005.

Eilert served as the first chairman at the Johnson County Education Research Triangle Authority, completing two four-year terms.

He was a financial counselor from 1966 until February 2008 when he retired from A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc.

He is a graduate of Emporia State University with a B.S. degree (1961) in business administration and a M.S. degree (1962) in business education, a former business teacher at Shawnee Mission East High School (1965-1966) and Lebo (Kansas) High School (1962-1965), and a former instructor at the K.U. Adult Education Program.

Eilert and Jan, his wife, have lived in Overland Park since 1965.