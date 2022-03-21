The USD 231 board of education has scheduled two special meetings in March.
Monday, March 21, 2022 – 6 p.m. – The agenda is to discuss continuing employment contracts (Administrator, Technology, and Advanced Technical Center). The meeting will be conducted in-person at the Board of Education building, 231 E. Madison Street. The meeting will be live streamed on the district’s website.
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 4 p.m. – The agenda is to discuss the applications received for the full-time superintendent position. The meeting will be conducted in-person at the Board of Education building, 231 E. Madison Street. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s website.
BOE schedules two special meetings
