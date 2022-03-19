A traffic study regarding the Gardner Rd/191st/I-35 intersection was reviewed by members of the Edgerton City Council at their March 10 meeting.

Although the study recommended closing 191st at the Gardner/Edgerton border as the only option open to Edgerton, the council did not make a decision until further discussion with other entities, including Gardner, Kansas Department of Transportation and the Johnson County Sheriff’s office.

The study was commissioned in October 2021 and paid for by Edgerton in reference to an e mail received from Todd Winters, Gardner mayor, expressing concern that Edgerton had discussed closing 191st at the cities’ border.

The Edgerton City Council commissioned the Safety Study after having received many complaints over the years of how unsafe this area is and allegations that the cause of that safety concern is due to Logistics Park Kansas City, according to Kara Banks, Edgerton public information officer.

In an email sent from Todd Winters, Gardner mayor, to Don Roberts, mayor, and the Edgerton City Council, Gardner wrote “there are no valid safety issues that currently exist that would warrant such closure.”

Banks said Gardner staff had been notified that the report was completed and available.

“Edgerton looks forward to the opportunity to discuss these safety concerns and work together towards a solution,” Banks wrote.

Edgerton City Council directed mayor and city staff to continue to attempt to work with the Gardner and public safety partners to try and find solutions to address safety concerns.

Following the study, RIC made four recommendations, ultimately recommending closure of 191st St. prior to the Edgerton/Gardner boundary because the other three recommendations are within Gardner; Edgerton can’t implement them.

The other recommendations were:

1. Emphasize GPD enforcement of curb cut traffic at Phillips 66.

2. Truck Route Signage – Leave current dynamic message board on I-35 and remove Truck Route sign posted on 191st Street just east of Edgerton/Gardner city limits.

3. Driveway closure at Phillips 66 – Consider limiting access to Phillips 66 from Gardner Road.

RIC’s recommendation was to consider closing 191st Street near the Edgerton/Gardner city boundary. Although Edgerton has specific safety concerns about cut-through traffic outlined in the study, Edgerton does not have jurisdictional rights over the study area, nor the jurisdictional authority recommendations provided by the other options.

Gardner Road is a major corridor within Gardner. As development has increased on the corridor and surrounding areas, traffic volumes have increased, and traffic flow is congested at peak times, due in part to the number of closely spaced intersections and the nearby Logistics Park of Kansas City to the southwest.

Over the last several years, there have been numerous safety concerns related to traffic around Gardner Road Interchange at Interstate 35, particularly related to the proximity of 191st Street and Nike Elementary School.

Intersection information was obtained with drones; reviewing driving patterns; updated traffic counts; signage; and information provided thru Google maps.

A contributing factor to the extremely high cut-through rate at Phillips 66 is that Google Maps routes traffic through the Phillips 66 private lot to access 191st street as opposed to 188th Street. Two other popular GPS apps, Waze and Apple Maps, were tested, but those apps correctly routed traffic up through the Gardner Road and 188th Street intersection. It is recommended a trouble ticket be generated by the correct entity and be submitted to Google.

Edgerton does not have jurisdiction over that area and has previously said that any improvements in the area would be the responsibility of various other agencies (i.e. City of Gardner, Kansas Department of Transportation, Johnson County, etc.)

Intersections and driveways are typically the locations where vehicular conflicts and crashes are most prevalent. According to the study, “the majority of crashes were of Rear-End type (47 percent) followed by Angle – Side Impact type. No fatalities were reported in the data provided from the Gardner Police Department.

The safety study analyzed existing and projected future conditions to identify specific trouble areas and potential remediation. To evaluate current traffic conditions, traffic counts were collected for the peak periods at six different intersections.

RIC reviewed previous traffic studies, reviewed area truck routes, analyzed crash history, collected and analyzed existing traffic counts, and collected on-site observations at several locations. As stated, the study observed a considerable amount of traffic using the Phillips 66 gas station as a cut-through to access Locust Street in Gardner.

An intersection capacity analysis for both existing conditions and existing conditions plus approved project scenario was also conducted. According to the study, the intersection with a failing level of service was the Phillips 66 and Gardner Road driveway.

As directed by city council, staff notified public safety partners that the safety study is complete and will invite them to attend city council meeting related to this item.

If Edgerton city council would choose to close 191st Street, staff would continue to work with BG Consultants to finalize the design of the improvements, acquire any right-of-way necessary and package the project for bid and construction.