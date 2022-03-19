Dorothy Rosby

Guest Columnist

Early one morning I opened my internet newsfeed to the following shocking headline: “The Earth Is Running Out of Chocolate.” That’s no way to start a day if you’re me. But that’s the word from Mars—the company, not the planet.

Also speaking out about the crisis is a company called Barry Callebaut which, I was interested to learn, is one of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers. How did I not know that? I’ve spent a lifetime studying chocolate, or rather eating it.

One Christmas one of my brothers gave me a year’s supply of chocolate—twelve Swiss chocolate bars the size of concrete blocks, one for each month of the year. It was a wonderful gift but I misunderstood. I thought they were for the twelve days of Christmas.

Early in our marriage, my husband bought me a box of Andes Mints, my favorite chocolate-covered mints, for Valentine’s Day. On February 15 he asked if he could have one. No, he could not. But not because I wasn’t willing to share—though I wasn’t willing to share.

He couldn’t have one because there were none left. He was stunned. I told him I’d been concerned about the freshness date.

Every year I have to wait until October 30 to buy my Halloween candy. That way there might still be some left by Halloween. But then again, there might not be.

You can see why someone like me would find the news about a chocolate shortage so disturbing. Apparently, it boils down to supply and demand. On the supply side, dry weather, climate change, a tiny moth and a nasty fungal disease are wreaking havoc on the cocoa crop. Let me just say “tiny moth” and “nasty fungal disease” are a couple of things I don’t like hearing in the same sentence as one of my favorite foods—even one of my least favorite foods.

Apparently cocoa farming has become so difficult that many farmers have shifted to more profitable crops like rubber. But who wants to eat that—even with nougat?

On the demand side there’s me. And you. The average American consumes around twelve pounds of chocolate every year. I don’t take the time to weigh mine before I eat it but I’m pretty sure I get my twelve pounds annually, and quite possibly some of yours as well.

All told, Americans consume around twenty percent of the world’s chocolate. Europeans eat about fifty percent of it. That doesn’t leave much for anyone else. And that’s one reason demand is up. Other countries are catching on. I wonder what took them so long.

Some experts believe health benefits may be driving increased demand. And there is some evidence suggesting chocolate is good for us. I know that’s why I ate my last Snickers bar…for my health.

But I believe there’s a bigger threat on the demand side: The sudden enthusiasm for putting chocolate in, on, and around everything. Chocolate milk, chocolate covered strawberries, and chocolate cereal have been around awhile. Now we can add chocolate-covered bacon for a complete breakfast.

Chocolate connoisseurs dip onions, beef jerky, even roses and wine bottles in chocolate. In other words, they take two things I like and turn them into one thing I don’t like at all. Would you put bubble gum in your chicken noodle soup or grape jelly on your pepperoni pizza? Not unless you were set on wasting them all.

I don’t know what can be done about the chocolate supply, but on the demand side I have an idea. Stop squandering it! Putting chocolate on pickles and salami is like papering your walls with hundred dollar bills; it’s wasteful and not that great anyway. If you have chocolate to waste, give it to me. I’ll treat it like the precious commodity it is. Then I’ll eat it.

Dorothy Rosby is the author of several humor books, including I Used to Think I Was Not That Bad and Then I Got to Know Me Better. Contact [email protected]