Current school year observations:

• Largest 2021/22 class: 9th grade with 472 students

• Largest 3-year cohort increase: 1st to 2nd grade

• Smallest 2021/22 class: 12th grade with 395 students

• Largest 3-year cohort decrease: 10th to 11th grade

With the exception the pandemic year, the USD 231 school district has historically seen an annual enrollment increase, according to a report heard by the board of education at their March 7 meeting.

To date, a full pandemic enrollment recovery did not happen in 2020/21 – proven by the fact that the 2021/22 second to 12th grades are smaller than they were in 2019/20 as Kindergarten to 10th grade (Double digit smaller in each of those grade), according to the report.

However, with the increase of residential growth the district is projected to have just above 6,000 students by 2026/24.

Newer inventory is expanding outward and is less affordable and has higher median home values than the older inventory in Gardner and Edgerton.

According to the report

Key Considerations and Next Steps

The following items will assist the district advance its educational goals:

• District administration and the BOE further study the enrollment, demographic, and development information presented and annually review enrollment projections

• Determine the criteria to address capacity issues and timing for elementary school challenges including: Madison and Nike Elementary School are expected to be over capacity by 2026/27; Many other schools in district have greater than 50 available enrollment capacity; A redistricting option to balance elementary schools may need to be pursued

• Utilize the enrollment model to assist with planning for staffing need at each facility for the following school year which will address how quickly areas are “Regreening” and “Emerging” (Consider the changes between Reside and Attend enrollment)

• Monitor development and infrastructure activity to understand how that may impact future enrollment

• Large development occurring east of I-35 will include multi-family and single-family units

• Nearly all new residential activity will be in the City of Gardner

• The type of residential development and how affordable it is will determine likely location and number of students (Trackingannexations and type of development important to knowing the impact of demographics)

• Annually monitor the impact of future educational programming that will be integrated into each facility to ensure equitable and appropriate space is utilized in the building which will experience enrollment change (Emerging trends and demographic change)

• Demographics are changing resulting in some of the older areas of the community to yield fewer students than in the past

The RSP Enrollment forecasting is based on the best-known information at the time of the study

Student Population:

• Live birth data for Johnson County has decreased in the last five years

• Kindergarten enrollment can be expected to between 376 and 465 each year for the next three years

• Gardner Edgerton student migration had a district wide gain of five students

• Grand Star Elementary School and Trail Ridge Middle School had the largest increase of students from Intra-District transfers

Historic Enrollment Observations:

• Total Enrollment has historically increased, the district increased by 82 students from 2019/20

• 2020/21 was the only year the district declined in enrollment – this is likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic

• The largest increase from 2019/20 was in 8th to 9th grade

• The largest increase was 2014/15 to 2015/16 with an increase of 377 students

• Kindergarten enrollment has increased for the last 10 years creating a solid inflow of students

• 2021/22 saw a smaller kindergarten class (first time there is less than 400 since 2007/08)