Work continues on road work at US-56/Moonlight from Elm Street to Old 56 Highway. Road configuration allows reconstruction work to be performed on the two eastbound lanes. The work began March 2 and is expected to be complete in early June 2022, weather permitting. Staff photo by Brandon Humble
