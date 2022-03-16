The Spring Hill School District Board of Education approved three additions to the Spring Hill High School administration team effective the 2022-23 school year.

“I am excited about having Clay, Kelly and Kyle join the high school administration team,” said SHHS Principal Marc Williams. “All three of them care about students and bring different strengths which will make Spring Hill High School an even better school. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to work with them.”

Clay Frigon was named assistant principal/athletic director of Spring Hill High School. He is currently serving as the interim assistant principal and has been the SHHS Career & Technical Education coordinator since 2011.

In 2000, Frigon received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Kansas State University. After graduation, he taught in the district for eleven years. In 2006, Frigon earned his master’s degree in educational technology from MidAmerica Nazarene University. He received a certification in building leadership from Fort Hays State University in 2018.

Kelly Heizman was named assistant principal of Spring Hill High School. She has been serving as the assistant principal of Salina Central High School since 2017.

In 1988, Heizman received her bachelor’s degree in secondary education from University of Oklahoma. She has over 15 years of professional experience working at the high school level. In 2011, Heizman earned her master’s degree in K-12 administration from Emporia State University. She received a certification in school leadership in 2012.

Kyle Kost was named assistant principal of Spring Hill High School. He has been serving as the vice principal/activities director of Ottawa Middle School since 2016.

In 2008, Kost received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Kansas. After graduation, he taught at the high school level for seven years. In 2013, Kost earned his master’s degree in educational administration from Emporia State University. He holds a certification in building leadership.