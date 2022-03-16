SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2103

On March 10, 2022, the City Council of the City of Edgerton, Kansas passed an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE LEVYING SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS ON PARCELS OF GROUND FOR THE PURPOSE OF PAYING PROJECT COSTS WITHIN THE LPKC DISTRICT NO. 3 COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT.

The City previously created the LPKC District No. 3 Community Improvement District and levied special assessments on property located at 20500 Corliss Road, Edgerton, Kansas. The project is now complete and the Ordinance levies community improvement district special assessments in the amount of $514,440 which are payable in ten annual installments.

A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.