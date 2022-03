CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Bids will be received online at app.neogmetrix.com, until April 5, 2022 – 10:00 AM

RFP-22-0024 – Operation of Cafe Service at Olathe Downtown Library

A pre-bid conference will be held via Microsoft Teams on March 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM, for the purpose of answering questions regarding the bid. Attendance is not mandatory to submit a bid but is strongly recommended.

Vendors must register on app.negometrix.com to obtain bid documents.

