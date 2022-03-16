New survey data from AAA finds that two-thirds of Americans felt gas prices were too expensive just a few weeks ago when the national average was at $3.53 per gallon. Now with the national average at an all-time high of $4.25 as of March 9, Americans may have reached a tipping point. Over half (59 percent) said they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5, which it has in the Western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.

In Kansas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline reached $3.79 on March 9, up 40 cents in the past week. The highest recorded price in Kansas was $4.02/gallon July 16, 2008. (More details available at https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=KS)

Among Americans who said they would make changes in response to higher gas prices, a majority (80 percent) said they would opt to drive less, with some differences among age groups:

• 18 to 34 year-olds are almost three times as likely as those 35 and over to consider carpooling (29 percent vs 11 percent), which would likely involve major changes to their daily travel plans.

• Those 35 and over are more likely to favor combining trips and errands (68% vs 52%) and to reduce shopping or dining out (53 percent vs. 43 percent).

While many Americans may adapt their daily habits to make up for higher gas prices, it likely won’t have as much of an impact on summer travel. AAA’s survey found that 52 percent of Americans have plans to take a vacation this summer. Of those, 42 percent said they would not consider changing their travel plans regardless of the price of gas.

Ripple Effects of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Since the New Year, the national average has continued a steady climb due to strained supply and increased demand. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February caused oil prices to spike further and in the 14 days since the conflict began, the national average has risen $0.70 (as of 3/9/2022). These are numbers not seen at the pump since the financial crisis in 2008, the highest on record until this week (note: AAA historic data is not adjusted for inflation).

While the conflict continues on the far side of the globe, consumers will likely not see relief any time soon. AAA offers the following advice to help drivers ease some of the pain they’re feeling at the pump:

• Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated. Underinflated tires are a drag on fuel economy.

• Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times and if possible go to “one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks (banking, shopping, etc.).

• Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy by as much as 14 percent.

• A car engine consumes one quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.

• Use “fast pass” or “express” toll lanes to avoid unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway.

• Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend or require it. Paying for premium gas for a vehicle that takes regular is a waste of money and is of no benefit to the vehicle.

• To find the best gas price in your area, use the AAA Mobile App – Android I iPhone.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted February 18-21, 2022 using a probability-based panel designed to be representative of the U.S. household population overall. The panel provides sample coverage of approximately 97 percent of the U.S. household population. Most surveys were completed online; consumer without Internet access were surveyed over the phone. A total of 1,051 interviews were completed among U.S. adults, 18 years of age or older. The margin of error for the study overall is 3% at the 95% confidence level. Smaller subgroups have larger error margins.

About AAA

AAA provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to more than 62 million members nationwide and more than 350,000 members in Kansas. AAA advocates for the safety and mobility of its members and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years. AAA is a non-stock, membership corporation working on behalf of motorists, who can map a route, access a COVID travel restriction map, find local gas prices and electric vehicle charging stations, discover discounts, book a hotel, and track their roadside assistance service with the AAA Mobile app (AAA.com/mobile) for iPhone, iPad and Android. For more information on joining or renewing a Membership, visit www.AAA.com.

