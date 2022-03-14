Robert Glenn Smith, 88, of Gardner, Kan, passed away Jan. 28, 2022.

Glenn was born March 22, 1933 to Clyde Vernon and Minda Alma (Brown) Smith. He grew up in Kentucky where he graduated from Monticello High School. Glenn started working at the age of 9 years old with his brothers delivering milk from the local dairy. He continued to work in the coal mines of Kentucky and at times the oil fields in Texas. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1954 and was stationed in Hawaii. Glenn married Betty Lou Foster on Sept. 20, 1958 in Monticello, KY. They moved to Gardner in 1965. Glenn and Betty built one of the first homes in Gardner Manor. Glenn was a superintendent for Reno Road Construction of Overland Park, KS for 25 years; retiring in 1987. He was known around town for being able to fix any small engine, you could almost always find him in his garage tinkering on a car, lawn mower or some motor that he modified to make his kids toys go faster. Through Glenn’s work with Reno, he was a part of many road projects you travel today, 56 Highway, the reconfigure of Main Street, 119th, Overland Park streets and Oak Park Mall. You could find Glenn at Dee’s Mini Mart helping out Larry and Donna Pearce or Monday’s at Stricker’s Auction where he had a wonderful time with friends Joyce Patrick and Carole and Jerry Stricker. Glenn was always known to help out anyone in town that needed a lawn mower fixed at no charge. Glenn was always by his dear wife Betty’s side at social events and said he didn’t care where they traveled as long as he was by her side. Glenn spent his later years in life helping take care of his grandkids Corinne and Cameron. Most people around the school district knew him as Papa. An interesting fact that not many people knew about Glenn was that he worked on a local racing team in Kentucky and was at Daytona the last year they raced on the beach. Glenn always had a smile on his face and a laugh that would make you feel good. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; siblings: Patricia Stephens, Clyde “Newt” Smith, Jr., Howard Leland Smith, Donald Paul Smith and Mary Ann Smith Hicks. Glenn is survived by his sons: Roger and wife Lori Smith, Topeka, Kan and Dan and wife Mary Smith, Gardner, Kan; daughter, Jennifer Smith, Gardner, Kan; foreign exchange students: Tatiana and husband Maarten Spijker, children Wies and Jurre, Netherlands and Carlos and wife Claudia Estevez, Chile and two grandchildren: Corinne and Cameron.

Visitation will be 10:00am Saturday, March 19th, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S Center, Gardner, Kansas 9913) 856-7111, with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:30am. Inurnment at Gardner Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Corinne & Cameron YES I Can Scholarship Fund for students with disabilities at USD231. 648 S. Oak Street Gardner, KS. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.