Edgerton residents who begin spring cleaning, can put out one bulky item per week for pick-up by Gardner Disposal, the city’s trash hauler.

One furniture item per week is included; any additional items are $15 each. Any non-freon related appliances are $20 per item.

Residents who wish to arrange a bulky item pick-up, must contact Gardner Disposal by the end of the business day on Monday for Wednesday pick-up. Construction & demolition and bulk clean

out piles are by bid only. Contact Gardner Disposal at 913-856-3851.