Ashley Lynn Olivier Gorney, 41, of Gardner, Kan. passed away at her home on March 10, 2022.

Ashley was born July 10, 1980 in Great Bend, Kan. to Robert “Bob” Michael and Lora Ann “Wendler” Olivier. She grew up in Great Bend and attended Great Bend High School. Ashley attended Barton County Community College where she was a collegiate basketball player, then graduated from Fort Hays State University. She was a high school Spanish teacher and coached basketball and volleyball for USD 231. Ashley loved to travel and take pictures. She also loved spending time with her children, reading and watching movies

Ashley is survived by her husband, Jerad of the home; children: Jeryn Fe Gorney, and Ian Robert Gorney both of Gardner, Kan; grandmother, Genevieve Wendler of Olathe, Kan; sister, Angie Olivier Kramer (Michael) of Larned Kan; brother, Trent (Kala) Olivier of Emporia, Kan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. in the auditorium at Gardner Edgerton High School, 425 Waverly Rd, Gardner, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital. Condolences may be shared at www.brucefuneralhome.com.