The USD 231 Board of Education is pleased to announce the hiring of three administrators new to the district. During the March 7 meeting, board members approved the hires of Shay Carter, Director of Special Education; Tiffany Morawiec, Director of Business and Finance; and Josh Kindler, Assistant Principal at Pioneer Ridge Middle School. These roles are being filled due to current vacancies and are not new administrative positions.

“We are extremely excited to add these three individuals to our administrative team. Each possesses a strong background in leadership and will serve the District and our students extremely well,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. James Sutton.

Carter has 29 years of experience in the field of public education. She has served as a classroom teacher, special education teacher, coordinator, principal, and director of special education. Shay earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, Master’s in Special Education, and additional certifications in administration, all from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Shay is happily married to her husband Wayne; together, they have four boys (two of which are teachers), three grandchildren, and a spoiled English bulldog, Otis.

Morawiec has 28 years of experience in financial management, with 13 of those in school finance. Most recently, she was at Spring Branch Independent School District in Houston, Texas. Before Spring Branch, she served students and staff in Massachusetts. Tiffany holds a degree in Education Finance from the University of Massachusetts. Tiffany is a finance leader who will bring a solid financial and business acumen to the team. She has a record of success in effectively managing all aspects of financial operations. Tiffany and her husband, John, will live in Spring Hill, Kansas. They have two daughters, Jodi, a junior at Montevallo, and Krystyna, a freshman at Baylor University.

Kindler started his career as a fifth-grade teacher in the Shawnee Heights School District and then joined the De Soto School District as an eighth-grade science teacher. He was then selected to serve as a Learning Coach before being named associate principal at Mill Creek Middle School (MCMS). In 2016, Josh was appointed to the principal position at MCMS. He is a resident of Gardner and is married to Jennifer. They have three children. Josh has been a volunteer coach for baseball, softball, and football teams in the Gardner Parks and Recreation program.