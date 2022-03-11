The annual low-cost pet vaccine clinic returns to Community Hall on March 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Appointments are required. Each resident is allowed to bring up to four animals per 15 minute time slot.

Rabies and distemper vaccines are available for $15 each and icrochips are available for $20.

“Vaccinating your pet for rabies not only protects them from a fatal and preventable disease, but also helps ensure public safety because rabies is transmittable to humans, “ says Charlie Lydon, animal control officer.

Pet owners can also register their furry family members with the city.

“If your pet manages to escape or somehow gets loose, registration helps us reunite animals with their people,” says Lydon.

Registration is just $5 annually for pets that are spayed and neutered or free for owners over age 60. For pets that are not spayed or neutered, the fee is $25 per animal per year. A current rabies vaccination is required.

Pets must be registered by March 31 to avoid a $25 penalty.

If you would like to schedule an appointment for your dog or cat, go to

2022petvaccineclinic.eventbrite.com or call City Hall during regular business hours. Please bring cash or check at the time of your appointment.

This event is for Edgerton residents only