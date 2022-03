CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION

VAC22-0001

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 11th day of April 2022, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the petition for vacation of the following described dedicated public right-of-way in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

ALL THAT PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 14 SOUTH, RANGE 23 EAST, BEING PART OF THE PREVIOUSLY DEDICATED RIGHT-OF-WAY BY THE RECORDED PLAT OF OLATHE PUBLIC SAFETY CENTER SUBDIVISION, A PLATTED SUBDIVISION OF LAND IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, AND RECORDED IN THE JOHNSON COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE, IN BOOK 53, AT PAGE 21, IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 1; THENCE S 1°55’30” E, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 1, A DISTANCE OF 642.54 FEET; THENCE N 87°58’07” E, A DISTANCE OF 110.00 FEET, TO A POINT ON THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF U.S. 169 HIGHWAY, AS NOW ESTABLISHED, AND 120.00 FEET SOUTH OF THE CENTER LINE OF OLD U.S. 56 HIGHWAY, SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING N 87°58’07” E, ALONG A LINE 120.00 FEET SOUTH OF AND PARALLEL WITH THE CENTER LINE OF SAID OLD U.S. 56 HIGHWAY, A DISTANCE OF 595.50 FEET, THENCE S 1°55’30” E, A DISTANCE OF 30.00 FEET, TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 1, OF SAID OLATHE PUBLIC SAFETY CENTER SUBDIVISION, SAID POINT BEING 60.00 FEET WEST OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 1, THENCE S 87°58’07” W, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 595.50 FEET, TO A POINT ON THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID U.S. 169 HIGHWAY, THENCE N 1°55’30” W, ALONG SAID EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, A DISTANCE OF 30.00 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 17,865.00 SQUARE FEET, OR 0.41 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, OF PREVIOUSLY DEDICATED RIGHT-OF-WAY.

Location or Vicinity: 501 East Old 56 Highway

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 4th day of March, 2022.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk

(Seal)

