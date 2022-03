CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON A VACATION BY PLAT

FP22-0010

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 11th day of April, 2022, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the vacation by plat of the dedicated utility and water line easements located within the following described property in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

ALL OF LOT 1, I-35 LOGISTICS PARK THIRD PLAT, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, TOGETHER WITH THAT PART OF AN UNPLATTED TRACT OF LAND, ALL LYING IN THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 14 SOUTH, RANGE 23 EAST, DESCRIBED BY MICHAEL J. BOGINA, KANSAS PS-1655, OF OLSSON, KANSAS LS-114, ON FEBRUARY 18, 2022, AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 8 TOWNSHIP 14 SOUTH, RANGE 23 EAST; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREE 47 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST, ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHEAST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 343.11 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREE 12 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST, DEPARTING SAID SOUTH LINE, A DISTANCE OF 60.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 1 OF I-35 LOGISTICS PARK, THIRD PLAT, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF OLATHE, JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREE 47 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST, ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, A DISTANCE OF 786.25 FEET TO A POINT OF CURVATURE, SAID POINT ALSO BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 1; THENCE IN A WESTERLY, NORTHWESTERLY AND NORTHERLY DIRECTION, ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 1 AND ON A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, HAVING A RADIUS OF 30.00 FEET, THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 32 SECONDS, AN ARC DISTANCE OF 47.35 FEET TO A POINT OF TANGENCY; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 47 MINUTES 03 SECONDS WEST, ON SAID WEST LINE AND ON ITS NORTHERLY EXTENSION, A DISTANCE OF 1,714.94 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 09 SECONDS EAST, DEPARTING SAID NORTHERLY EXTENSION, A DISTANCE OF 1,060.02 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTHERLY EXTENSION OF THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 1; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 47 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST, ON SAID NORTHERLY EXTENSION, AND ON SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE 253.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREE 54 MINUTES 09 SECONDS WEST, CONTINUING ON SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 214.50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 47 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST, CONTINUING ON SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE 177.30 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREE 12 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST, CONTINUING ON SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 103.50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 47 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST, CONTINUING ON SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 1,064.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREE 12 MINUTES 46 SECONDS WEST, CONTINUING ON SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 91.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 12 DEGREE 47 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST, CONTINUING ON SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 165.07 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 47 MINUTES 03 SECONDS EAST, CONTINUING ON SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 89.67 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1,635,115 SQUARE FEET OR 37.5371 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

Location or Vicinity: 15801 S. Green Road

This Notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Public Hearing.

DATED this 4th day of March, 2022.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee E. Nassif, AICP

Secretary

ATTEST:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk