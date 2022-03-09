Photo courtesy o Courtesy Meg Hunting

The team of Brayden Byars, Natalie Church, LeiLoni De Pew and Jackson Holle performed marvelously and came in second at the Wichita State LifeSmarts competition.

After a morning of leading the competition in every round, our team secured a first place seat at the Finals Table, playing against the second place team (Sunrise Christian Academy). The final round was neck and neck to the end. With six questions left, the teams were tied. With three questions left, GEHS was down by 30 points and needed to take all of the last three questions to tie the game. On the third to the last question, Jackson Holle was hot on the buzzer, securing the first response to the question. After much deliberation by the judges, they rejected his answer, making it impossible to tie up the score. Despite the disappointment of that moment, the team played hard all the way to the end, buzzing in on the last two questions and answering them both correctly. The round was lost by just one question. It was a heartbreaker of a loss.