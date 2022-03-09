Jaylon DeSean Elmore, 18, has been charged with Attempted Capital Murder in connection with the shooting at Olathe East High School on March 4, 2022 in Johnson County District Court case number 22CR00632.

His bond is currently set at $1,000,000. No first appearance date has been set.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Olathe Police Department, the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team and the Johnson County Crime Lab.

Jaylon DeSean Elmore should be presumed innocent until proven guilty