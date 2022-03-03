Myranda Roberts broke most school records this year and will compete for a state title. The boys had a rough day at regionals but had a phenomenal year overall. Ryan Rogers missed going to state by just six pins, a complete heart breaker. The girls had a great day bowling as a team with only five players. They came in sixth overall and had a great season themselves. Photo courtesy of Derek Wilson
