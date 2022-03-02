James Oltman

President, ElevateEdgerton!

There is no denying the progress the City of Edgerton has seen in its community over the last decade with the growth of Logistics Park Kansas City and the subsequent ancillary development that has accompanied it. However, another community organization has seen its own incredible progress in just a few short years of existence.

ElevateEdgerton! was formed at the beginning of 2017 as an organization to help provide economic development services to the community in a more efficient and effective way. Largely privately funded by area businesses, the organization has grown from just a handful of members to more than 20 private organizations who are willing to invest in Edgerton’s future.

In only 5 years, ElevateEdgerton! has seen a year over year increase in membership, created two distinct marketing campaigns for the City of Edgerton and Logistics Park Kansas City, won an award from the International Economic Development Council, completed a housing study specific to the City of Edgerton, was selected as a participant in the Midwest-Japan Exchange program, and shortly will be announcing a newly created program for residents and small business owners in Edgerton.

That is in addition to the efforts of ElevateEdgerton! to attract new commercial/retail to the City of Edgerton. Efforts which have seen multiple new small businesses open in Edgerton, the city’s first truck stop/travel center and the announcement of the Edgerton Crossing commercial development which will include additional restaurants, services, and hotel options for the community.

When you look up the definition of progress it states, “movement towards a goal or to a further or higher stage”. Not only has ElevateEdgerton! been the definition of progress but we are just getting started.