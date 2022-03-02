Dennis Meyers

JCFD#1 chief

2021 was a year of transition and change. The fire board expanded from three to five members in April and in July Rob Kirk, chief, retired after serving the community for 34

years.

The fire board appointed Dennis Meyers as fire chief. Meyers has been an integral part of Fire District #1 since 2014. His leadership and firefighting experiences

span over five decades.

Meyers began his legacy with the project management of a new station build, consolidation with Fire District #2 and employee engagement.

Effective Nov. 29, 2021, the daily operations of Fire District #2 shifted to FD #1 for the territory west of Lackman Road. The territory is served from the existing fire station located in Spring Hill. Twenty employees transferred employment to FD #1 with this consolidation to bring the total employee count to 73 employees and ten volunteers.

The district serves over 210 square miles of Johnson and Miami County. We proudly serve the communities of Gardner, Edgerton, Spring Hill, Bucyrus, Chiles, Wagstaff, Hillsdale, Hillsdale Lake, New Century, and the Logistics Park. These areas have a population of approximately 45,500.

Five fire stations are staffed with 21 firefighter/EMTs and Paramedics on duty 24/7/365 along with two on-duty battalion chiefs. Front-line apparatus includes four-Engines, two- Ladder Trucks, one-Quint, two-Water Tenders, two-Heavy Squads, four-Brush Trucks and two- Water Rescue Boats.

FD #1 responded to 3,454 calls for service, with 62 percent being medical calls.

The construction of the new station at 191 st and Homestead was completed with the administrative offices moving in January 2022. The fire station will be fully staffed and functional in February 2022.

FD #1 remains committed to exceptional people providing compassionate service and rapid response to our community’s diverse needs.