Kristen Valentine-Schulz becomes the second member of the USD 231 board of education to resign in the last few months. Robin Stout resigned in January.

Schultz served in Position 1 / District 1, and her term would have expired in January 2024.

Schultz submitted a resignation letter March 1, which appears on the editorial page of The Gardner News.

In a statement she said,

“I am very proud to have had the opportunity to serve our district for 6.5 years,” Schultz said. “Not every decision was easy, but I feel like there were a lot of good things happening during my tenure. Unfortunately, I don’t believe I am able to positively contribute to the BOE any longer. Given the current environment, my presence seems to limit the progress and work that needs to be done. A united board is more important than it ever has been and it’s clear that this board intends to exclude anyone that doesn’t fall into line. So, for my mental and physical wellness, it was necessary to step away at this time.”

Although The Gardner News reached out to USD 231 for a statement, none had been received by presstime.

Last year, former members Shawn Carlisle and Tresa Boden quit and walked out of the August BOE meeting. One position was filled by appointment and one was decided in the last election.

This month, the board has been seeking applicants to fill Stout’s position.

Stout in January resigned, saying, “Unfortunately, with the current climate in education and how our newly elected board members have shown they plan to handle our Board of Education meetings (as was shown at the January 10th meeting), it has caused me grave concern.”

The BOE has been burdened the last few years with COVID issues including: masks, dropping enrollment, tracing, and the extension of former superintendent Pam Stranathan’s contract, followed quickly by a severance pay-out of $425,000.

Schultz’s complete letter appears on the editorial page.