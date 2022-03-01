Allan Soetaert

Water District 7

The Water District finalized some significant projects in 2021, and contrary to the entire pandemic (keeping us inside) the district was busy with several projects. 2021 was a challenging year with material supply issues, construction cost overages and contractor availability. These were challenges that every municipality would deal with in 2021, if not 2022; regardless, accomplishments were achieved and progress made.

The district serves urban, residential and commercial areas in the western third of Johnson County, northwest Miami County, and areas along the Johnson/Douglas County line. Its service area extends from the Kansas River to Hillsdale Reservoir. The district continues to experience commercial growth, primarily within the LPKC (Edgerton); however, service areas on the east side of NCAC, and De Soto, appear to be gaining interest as well. Urban residential growth was strong in 2021 with most of it being experienced in the Johnson County portion of the district’s service area. This is expected to continue in 2022 with large-lot subdivisions being forecasted.

The water district has put forth efforts to collaborate with its municipal neighbors. The district is excited to report that it entered into agreement with WaterOne to provide a long-term wholesale source of supply to its northern pressure zone. The construction efforts to establish this interconnection should be completed by the late summer of 2022. Other improvements are forthcoming that will improve water pressure and flows, create redundant supply feeds, and enhance emergency supply and fire suppression flows. While these are all significant advances, work on expanding its source of supply for its southern pressure zone is equally important, and ongoing.

All indicators show that 2022 will be more of the same which means that the Districts pace in meeting the residential and commercial needs of its service area will be a constant challenge.