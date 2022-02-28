Lynne Hermanson

Special to The Gardner News

Council members passed the second amended and restated development agreement with the Grata Development February 21 at their council meeting.

Grata Development received rezoning approval from the Gardner City Council for a $200 million mixed-use development located at the southeast corner of 175th St. and I-35 in Gardner in October, 2019.

The first amendment to the agreement was passed Oct. 19, 2020. The second amendment changes include removing the developer’s de-annexation remedy, removing the issuance of CID bonds and the payment associated with the interest, increasing the common CID Cap to allow reimburseable expense in lieu of interest and clarifying the infrastructure milestones with phasing.

Tyler Ellsworth, city bond counsel, said they wanted to emphasize the development agreement wouldn’t have a financial impact to the city, and they had just increased the principal and taken the interest away.

Matt Wolff, finance director, said the Common CIP Cap to allow additional reimbursable expenses in lieu of interest was a neutral change. The Common CIP Cap was previously $11 million plus interest but now adjusted to $17.2 million.

Steve Shute, council member, said he was glad they were getting the provisions clarified and asked for an explanation of the benefits and the city’s relationship with GRATA.

Ellsworth said they had had milestones with certain residential phases in the two year agreement.

“The city has largely completed their infrastructure construction part of the agreement and removed de-annexation,” he said. “We are trying to provide economic development to interest component.”

Shute said he was glad for them to have the approved dialogue between parties.

Todd Winters, mayor, thanked Ellsworth for his work on the project.

“We look forward to working with them,” he said. “It is a good partnership and good for the city.”

According to a press release, the 262-acre development comprises retail (New Trails), multifamily (Prairie Forge) and single-family housing (Prairie Trace).

The development, which was annexed in September 2019, includes:

Over 450,000 SF of retail, restaurant, convenience store and office space.

50,000 SF retail anchor tenant

Approximately 200 standard-family homes

168 compact single-family home (Prairie Trace)

424 apartments (Prairie Forge)

Three hotels

The Gardner City Council agreed April 5 to pay $1.5 million to Water One to provide water service to Grata Development. At the time, Pruetting said Gardner had attempted to negotiate a transfer of water rights territory with Water One, but they declined.