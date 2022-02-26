Courtesy of the city of Gardner

Despite the COVID pandemic, growth continues in Gardner and Edgerton.

Building permits

In Edgerton, residential building permits 45 were pulled in 2021, down from 59 in 2020. Commercial permits also declined slightly, from 54 in 2020 to 30 in 2021. Edgerton doesn’t separate multi family from residential, or commercial from industrial/warehouse.

Gardner’s residential permits also fell slightly: from 1044 in 2021 to 1461 in 2020; representing 134 units and 258 units respectively. Commercial permits increased to 128 in 2021 from 19 in 2020.

Sales tax collections

In 2020, Edgerton collected $852,533 in sales tax compared to $889,986 in 2021.

Excluding CID sales tax amounts, Gardner collected $6,403,521.68 in 2020 compared to $7,012,884. CID sales tax was $317,640 in 2021 compared to $169,832 in 2020.

Municipal Court Fines

Edgerton saw municipal court fines increased from $65,868 in 2020 to $121,756 in 2021.

Gardner’s court fines increased from $516,339 in 2020 to $631,207 in 2021.

Budget/employees

Edgerton’s total budget decreased from $6,068,334 in 2020 to $5,400,205 in 2021. The number of city employees remained relatively unchanged; from 23 full time and three part time in 2020 to 24 full time and three part time in 2021.

Gardner’s budget authority changed from:

2020 Adopted Budget Authority for Expenditures = $106,994,533

2021 Adopted Budget Authority for Expenditures = $132,056,098

The budget authority amounts include budget amendments that were approved after the original budget, according to officials. There are typically large changes in the total budget each year due to planned capital projects. That is why the 2021 budget is higher than the 2020 budget. Also, the budget authority for expenditures includes fund balances in addition to planned expenditures. Please note that the 2022 Adopted Budget Authority for Expenditures is $101,792,647; this is significantly lower than 2021.

Total regular and part time Gardner employees 2020 vs. 2021

2020 = 145.5 employees on 1/01/2020

2021 = 145.5 employees on 1/01/2021