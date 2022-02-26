Shirley Allenbrand

County Commission

According to 6th District Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand and the rest of Johnson County Government staff, big things are happening to benefit Gardner and southwest Johnson County in 2022.

At the New Century AirCenter, a significant enhancement to the local economy and potential job growth is the development of the New Century Commerce Center. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved the preliminary development plan and re-zoning, in public/private partnership with VanTrust Real Estate as the master developer. The board also gave its approval to the first phase of more than $13 million worth of infrastructure to be built in 2022.

The zoning is for a multi-modal commerce center that is ideally suited for warehouse, logistics, aviation and advanced manufacturing industries. The first phase involves approximately 2.5 million square feet on 150 acres with plans for the development of four buildings, ranging in size from 300,000 to 1.2 million square feet, in both cross-dock and rear-load configurations.

In the coming weeks (on Feb. 24), the board is expected to receive a final development plan for infrastructure in phase 1 of the eastside of the project. This paves the way for infrastructure construction to begin in summer 2022. Over the life of this project, it is anticipated that more than 220 construction jobs alone will be created over the next 16 years, with another 4,200 permanent jobs.

Elsewhere in the 6th District, the current and continued development in southwest Johnson County has created unique traffic issues and the need for road improvements. Johnson County Public Works is working with the cities of Gardner and Edgerton along with Miami County to address infrastructure needs in the district.

The 2022 County Assistance Road System (CARS) program earmarked $636,000 for three maintenance projects in the 6th District, including improvements to:

• 167th Street in Gardner from Center Street to Moonlight Road ($285,000).

• Intersection at North Webster and 199th Streets in Spring Hill ($272,000).

• East Nelson Street in Edgerton from East 3rd to West 8th streets ($79,000).

The road projects are expected to start by May.

Future enhancements to Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s 2,060-acre Big Bull Creek Park, the county’s largest park, involve a current study focused on the Sunflower Trail. If authorized, a 2.5-mile paved trail will connect the maintenance compound at 199th Street and Four Corners Road to developments on Sunflower Road north of 207th Street. It is anticipated some trail work may begin in 2022. The new trail is expected to become a multi-phase project, depending on study results.

JCPRD’s Cedar Niles Park in west Olathe recently opened as the district’s newest park in the 6th District. It is JCPRD’s 18th park, totaling 1,030 acres with four miles of multi-use paved trails and 4.5 miles of single-track trails for mountain biking and hiking. The new park is open from dawn to dusk year-round. Dedication of Cedar Niles Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 9.