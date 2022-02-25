Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Gardner-Edgerton School Board held a special meeting February 15 to discuss the search for a permanent replacement for superintendent. James Sutton is serving as interim superintendent for the next four months during the search process.

The district has hired McPherson and Jacobson, LLC to help oversee the search.

Dr. Jody Marshall, human resources director, introduced Dr. Steve Joel and Judy Sclair-Stein.

“It’s important for the community to see we are being comprehensive,” he said. “We are taking every step in a very deliberate, thorough and thoughtful process.”

Joel has been a superintendent for 37 years he said and will be retiring in June from Lincoln, Neb., Public Schools.

Gardner-Edgerton is a place they can recruit to, he said, and he is excited to work with the new board.

Joel said there were currently 800 superintendent vacancies in the U.S. this year and come the post pandemic it will be the opportunity for superintendents to return to what they were trained to do—produce outcomes for children and work with boards and staffs.

“It is time for the board and next educational leader to come together,” he said. “The timing is perfect but we have a lot of work to do to get there.”

Joel said he appreciated Sutton for filling the role of interim superintendent to pave the way for the next.

Sclair-Stein said she was retired with 40 years of educational experience.

“I am excited to work with you and have already started recruiting and talked to two people who are interested,” she said. “Thank you so much for this opportunity.”

Joel said they would learn everything they could including about the community and staff.

“And being honest with the challenges here,” he said.

Joel presented a five stage process they would be implementing for the search.

The first would be setting the criteria with a deadline of March 3 and March 4.

The criteria would include what they are looking for with stakeholder feedback and an open community forum.

“We will present a report card of how stakeholders view everything,” he said. “We encourage they don’t hold back. What is the State of the School District.”

The second phase is a 30 to 45 minute meeting to be held after March 3 and 4.

“You report to the community,” Dr. Joel said.

The third phase is the recruiting application process.

Dr. Joel said they hope to get it posted the following Friday after the first two phases to find who the talented people are.

“It is a comprehensive process,” he said. “We deep vet each of the candidates, and we don’t make mistakes on vetting.”

The top three to six candidates who match the criteria would be presented, Dr. Joel said.

The fourth phase would be setting up interviews with an all day experience.

Dr. Joel said they were casting a wide National net with emphasis on states in the area.

Their goal, he said would be to implement this phase March 25 through the 31st with a very compact intense four hour work session for board members on Saturday, March 26 and interviews beginning March 29.

“We need everyone here,” Dr. Joel said. “It is an important part of what we do. We are getting a little-dusk is seeping in.”

The district will have a Superintendent and hopefully announce as soon as possible after the final interview, he said.

“We encourage you to have a meet and greet committee that can be part of the formal interview,” Dr. Joel said. “What we really want is alignment with the community, teachers and administrators. Those things not in alignment is where the work is.”

The final phase five is a one year performance objectives meeting August 1 for four to six hours of team building.

Dr. Joel said it was the predominant reason a Superintendent stays and succeeds.

“It is a great place that is growing with a great reputation,” he said. “We see a lot of great things happening here.”

Dr. Joel said once the work begins they will know the measurable priorities and they provide a two year guaranty.

“If for any reason the Superintendent is not here year three we will come in and help do a new search free.”

Sclair-Stein said she asked the board to give three names of people they personally wanted to invite for the community visit and provide feedback on the search to Dr. Marshall by this Friday.

“So we can do a thorough process and move quickly,” she said.

Dr. Joel said he wanted them to think about the questions they would like to ask as it was all about the interviews and how the candidates were perceived in their ability to connect and relate.

“Is this the person you want to line up with to defend your institution,” he said.

Lana Sutton, board president, said she was even more convinced they had made the right decision with hiring McPherson and Jacobson.

The board help a little over an hour executive meeting with Dr. Joel and Sclair-Stein to go over personal, private details of the process. No action was taken.