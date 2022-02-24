Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Gardner City Council members discussed recent developments and meetings with the Kansas Department of Transportation about the I-35 and Gardner Road Bridge project at the Feb. 21 council meeting during council updates.

Jim Pruetting, city manager, said he had recently traveled to Topeka with Todd Winters, mayor, to meet with KDOT.

“We didn’t make a lot of headway,” he said. “There was significant pushback with us just trying to advocate for access points (for local businesses).”

Pruetting said it was like hitting a brick wall and falling over.

Mark Baldwin, council president, said did they have any compromise to have the median built temporarily.

Pruetting said they were having progress with the local business side but not from KDOT.

Kellen Headlee, public works director, said they had had some meetings with the individuals and received some input from all people involved in the project.

Erik Van Potter, council member, said he wanted to know how many of the people involved outside the local businesses at the intersection actually lived in Gardner.

Pruetting said none of them did and their offices were in Topeka.

“We are still trying to push forward,” he said.

“It’s them telling us what to paint our kitchen,” Van Potter said.

30 to 40 percent of the design work is completed, Pruetting said.

“I don’t believe the ultimate build out will be for another 10 to 15 years,” he said. “There aren’t any plans before 2035, but we talked ways to accelerate.”

Baldwin said once the project starts in 2024 it will effect the Phillips Gas Station immediately.

Pruetting said the access to Olathe Health had pivoted to 188th Street.

Winters said was it possible for the build of the median to be delayed since the project was being pushed down the line.

Pruetting said there was zero flexibility of getting anywhere with KDOT and a lot of irritation.

Steve Shute, council member, said it was equally ludicrous for the project to be pushed aside another 10 years when the area was growing rapidly.

Winters said they would continue to keep working with KDOT.

Tory Roberts, council member, said she just thought of the business owners and residents.

“What was presented didn’t seem like a good fit for us,” she said.

The city met with KDOT representatives in a one hour work session in city hall on February 7 to discuss the design plans for the I-35 and Gardner Road intersection.

Gardner Road bridge over I-35 was built in 1959 and the two lane road with no shoulders or turn lanes had its most recent repairs in 2008. It frequently deals with traffic backup and congestion during morning and evening rush hours.

Project managers in the previous work session said the $24 million project had several design plans for increasing ramp capacity, relieving congestion, accommodating pedestrians, widening the bridge from two to four lanes and adding additional turn lanes so it hold up well past 2035.

Area local businesses including Olathe Health Urgent Care and the Phillips 66 Gas Station had expressed their concerns about their access points being closed off during the construction process that would hinder their businesses.

Other Business Items:

—A contract with Olsson, Inc. for the city’s SubStation 4 site location, land acquisition and preliminary design for $130,970 passed.

Gonz Garcia, utilities director, said there were two phases to the proposal but the project had been a little harder because they didn’t have the properties needed to annex into the city.

“We annex the property then build enough energy to service the area,” he said. “It’s like a blank check.”

Garcia said for the short term SubStation 1 could extend and feed certain parcels of land.

“In order to develop the entire area you need a new substation,” he said.

Winters said he wanted to know what the cost range ball park figure was for the substation.

Garcia said the one built on the Northend at Waverly Street in 2006 had been about $3.5 million, so they were guessing SubStation 4 would be around $4.5 million.

Shute said he wanted to know the approximate area for the build.

Garcia said he could only say they needed to connect to the crossing transmission line at 183rd Street.

—The city passed a voluntary annexation of 66 acres of land from Jean Louise Gilmore, Arnold E. Johnson and Lynn A. Johnson.

Pruetting 44 acres of their tract of land facing the McDonald’s was already in city limits, and they wanted continuity of the land.

—A lease contract to replace two specialty vehicles for the city passed after temporarily being pulled from the consent agenda for further discussion.

Shute said he wanted to know the nature of thevehicles and if the vehicles were a lease or lease purchase agreement.

Gonz Garcia, utilities director, said they were two medium duty service trucks replacing two others for a term lease agreement including maintenance.

The Utility Advisory Commission approved the agreement with Altec Capital on January 6 for the two Small Aerial Lift Trucks for $4,053.83 a month or $48,645.96 a year including taxes, licensing fees and delivery charges.