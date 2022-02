NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

The annual meeting of participating members of Rural Water District No. 7,

Johnson County, Kansas will be held at 5:30 PM, March 22, 2022, at the District

Offices, 534 West Main, Gardner, Kansas, for the purpose of electing three

directors to terms of three years each, and such other business that may properly

come before the meeting. Following the close of the annual meeting, a regular

board meeting will be held for election of officers and other normal business.