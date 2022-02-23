CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE CHANGE

UDO22-0001

NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing to consider updates to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The public hearing will be held in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe Street, Olathe, Kansas, on the 28th day of March 2022, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard.

The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments on the proposed amendments for Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) Chapters 18.10, 18.20, 18.30, 18.40, 18.50 and 18.94. The Planning Commission will submit recommended amendments of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to the Governing Body for final approval. For additional information please call the Planning Division at (913) 971-8750.

This notice shall be published once in the official City Newspaper at least twenty (20) days prior to the date of said Hearing.

DATED this 18th day of February 2022.

OLATHE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

BY Aimee Nassif, AICP

Secretary

Attest:

/s/ Brenda Long

City Clerk