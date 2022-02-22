Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

A late addition to Edgerton’s February 10 meeting agenda for applying to the 2022 Kansas Department of Commerce for Economic Development Projects for Building a Stronger Economy Grant passed.

Beth Linn, city manager, said it was a really unique opportunity to take advantage of for the city.

Don Roberts, mayor, said they had started discussion but needed to act soon because the turn around deadline was so quick.

On January 31 the State of Kansas released the new grant program Building a Stronger Economy to support infrastructure development and advance economic development opportunities across the state.

The program is open to a large variety of project types ranging from supporting business expansions and development of railroad spurs, water, wastewater, storm water and other utilities to speculative industrial and residential space and other projects.

The project has $100 million with a 25 percent match requirement by applicants. Match money sources can come from private developers, a economic development fund, state revolving fund with Kansas and GO Bonds.

50 percent of funds will be available this year and the other 50 percent in 2023. Projects must be completed in two years.

Three applications can be submitted per entity with a February 28 deadline.

Linn said they were requesting authorization for the mayor to sign all applications and related documents.

The grant is also available to other community partners such as Johnson County Water District 7, she said.

Josh Lewis, council member, said he wanted to know what projects the city was looking at for the application.

Linn said they already had some vetted, and utilities wasn’t a normal item applicable to grants.

Roberts said they were looking at projects from the Capital Improvement Projects, sewer maintenance and housing development.

Lewis said he wanted to clarify to it was a general grant application, and then it is decided how to use the funds.

The city would use projects already through some system like CIP or the Master Plan and they would return to council to present, Linn said.

“A opportunity like this is to good not to pass up on,” she said.

Roberts said they were all playing in a fair field and no one has time.

Lee Hendricks, city attorney, said they would have to use projects ready to roll.

“This will blow SPARK out of the water,” he said.

Linn said it allows the city to be creative.

Lewis said he wanted to make sure they don’t have to specify the project and it was just a broad application.

It has to grow the State economy with a good track record with such entities as KDOT or other projects, Linn said.

“We have to illustrate we are a good candidate,” she said.

What avenue was the city of thinking going down, Lewis said.

Roberts and Linn said the city was looking at a wastewater project.

“It has to be new and expand the star base,” Linn said. “We have to identify areas open to housing that can relieve barriers.”

Roberts said the application will be super competitive but Any time you spend $25 on $1 you are ahead.

“It is about us building infrastructure to grow development,” he said. “It is the first time I’ve seen a grant for utilities, and I think Edgerton has a shot.”

Other business:

Karen Kindle, finance director, reviewed the 4th quarter financial report unaudited.

“It is better than we had planned,” she said.

Kindle said there were a few hiccups from law enforcement and commercial development being overbudget.

“It was a good year for the General Fund,” she said. “We had no idea what was coming in 2021, but all in all we are good.”

Josie Stambaugh, council member, said she had questions about why the budget had a deficit of $158,000 listed but now showed a surplus of $400,000.

Linn said there is a whole host of reasons.

“We encourage to approve the budget higher and estimate and predict health insurance for example,” she said.

Linn said if they don’t budget higher it can hurt them later.

Roberts said it was like trying to guess the cost of a gallon milk for the next year.

Stambaugh said why would the city raise taxes again when the reserves were so high.

Linn said it was about mill levies versus taxes and the difference of appraised values versus mill levy rates.

We don’t control the appraised value of houses, and it is finalized later in the year before they get the assessed numbers, Roberts said.

Linn said the city’s budgetary work session packet is helpful and Lewis said the tax is assessed by the county and home value isn’t assessed by the city.

“No other city has dropped the mill levy like us from 50mil to 29mil in the last ten years consistently,” Roberts said.

A 15 minute Executive Session for contract negotiations was held with no action taken.