The Gardner City Council approved a 3.75 percent merit increase for Jim Pruetting, city administrator, at their February7 meeting.

Pruetting was hired in 2019 at a base salary of $150,000. The merit increase raises his salary to $166,000, plus applicable benefits. The contract also includes a $500 per month car allowance.

“City Administrator Pruetting’s current salary is $166,000, having received a merit increase of 3.75 percent per Section 5 (b) of his contract: ‘Merit pay increases to Employee’s base salary will be awarded to Employee upon appraisal of the Governing Body in the same manner as and pursuant to the City’s personnel policy for all employees, if any,’” said Sharon Rose, Gardner city clerk.

Rose said Pruetting’s contract is not revised annually.

His original contract included a $15,000 bonus for completing his education and an annexation bonus clause. He has since completed his education, and the annexation clause was removed.