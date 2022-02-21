Farrell J. “Hap” Cordell, Jr.,72, Gardner, Kansas passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Olathe Medical Center.

Hap was born in Gardner, Ks. on August 24, 1949 to Farrell J. “Dude” Cordell, Sr. and Deloris V (Springer) Cordell. He was a lifelong Gardner resident, graduating in 1967 from Gardner Edgerton High School. After attending trade school, Hap served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Gardner American Legion and The Local # 101 Heavy Equipment Operators. In his early years, Hap worked in the electric department at the City of Gardner. He then worked for Reno Construction and Holland Construction for a combined 45 years in road construction as a heavy equipment operator. Hap enjoyed bow hunting and turkey hunting. He loved helping his neighbors and made friends easily. He also loved to dance.

Hap was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ginger Cordell Baity. He is survived by his wife Sally, of the home; children: Jennifer A Stevanov (Max), Gardner, Kan, Denise R. Cordell (Joe), Kansas City, Kan, Brian F. Cordell, Gardner, Kan, and Robert J. Cordell (Lindsey), Atchison, Kan; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and his special companion Blue, his beloved dog.

Visitation was February 19th with the funeral service to follow at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913-856-7111). Burial will be at Gardner Township Cemetery, after the service with Military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, Midwest Chapter. Condolences may be shared at www.brucefuneralhome.com.