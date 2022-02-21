James Sutton

James Sutton will serve as the interim superintendent at USD 231 for the next four months. Mark Meyer had served as acting superintendent after the departure of Pam Stranathan last December.

Sutton will serve as interim thru July while the board of education conducts an employment search for a permanent replacement.

In a statement Sutton said, he is very excited about getting to know everyone in the district and communities as much as possible.

He recently retired from Belle Plaine, Kan., after 40 years in education.

Sutton was born and raised in Pennsylvania outside Pittsburgh, but his undergraduate degree in elementary education came from Missouri Southern State College in Joplin, Mo. He attended Pittsburg State University attaining a Masters and then Education Specialist degrees.

After seven years in the classroom, he moved into administration at USD 499, becoming an administrative assistant, then assistant superintendent. After five years in these administrative roles, he took on the dual responsibility of the elementary principal and superintendent at South Haven USD 509, a small district south of Wichita. After 11 years in South Haven, he became superintendent at the Riverside Community School District in Iowa. It was a rural school district comprised of three towns and a total of about eight 800, where he stayed for 12 years.

He and his wife have two children and four grandchildren, all firmly rooted in Kansas.

Prior to retiring Sutton spent five years in Belle Plaine as superintendent.

“Retirement was embraced by both of us,” Sutton said in a press release, but the interim superintendency at Gardner Edgerton was an opportunity I could not pass up. I believe that working with the staff, students, parents, and communities will be one of the highlights of my 40 (now forty and a half) years in education.”