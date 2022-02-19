Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Gardner-Edgerton School Board members held a special meeting February 10 and voted to remove masks for Pre-K through 12th grade starting at the end of the day February 11.

Masks will be optional for all grades, staff and visitors in Gardner.

The vote passed 4 to 2 with board members Katie Williams and Kristin Schultz dissenting.

“There is no reason to postpone after the break,” Jeff Miller, board member, said. “Might as well get it done and get it started.”

Per the amended resolutions test-to-stays would remain optional and for informational use, student absences recorded for positive tests would not include exclusions, positive students and staff would remain out for five consecutive calendar days, and if the absence rate exceeds ten percent the building will close for a maximum two days to clean and sanitize.

Katie Williams, board member, spoke over the phone and said she had received emails from nurses requesting the district maintain the four percent threshold for returning to masks and two percent for absences.

“What do we do if there is a direct exposure,” she said.

Miller said they weren’t doing contract tracing anymore.

Ryan Colston, supervisor of youth and community programs, said they would continue to follow current procedures and call in exposures.

“It was never forced just an option,” he said.

Williams said they should honor the nurses’ request and follow other mitigation policies and absentee procedures.

Kristin Schultz, board member, spoke over phone and said she wanted to clarify test to stay was always an option.

Colston said since the Winter Break they were no longer identifying close contact exposures in a classroom.

Schultz said they should wait until February 22 after parent teacher conferences to implement the changes and keep the threshold numbers for masking and absenteeism at four and two percent instead of eight and ten percent.

“With percentages as high as eight and ten we will never get to that and it will be a continuous cycle of people in and out,” she said.

Schultz said she also wanted to know if the district had an alternative plan if they had to close doors.

Lana Sutton, board president, said through the state the district was permitted up to 40 hours of remote learning.

“We could prep and send chrome books home to do work like on vacation,” she said. “Teachers are the experts and know what has to be done.”

Schultz said had they talked to educational services to see if they were prepared for that type of ongoing instruction in the event of a closure.

Sutton said she had the confidence in staff and administration they would have a plan in place when it came time.

Schultz said it was still something to look at with administrators.

“We don’t know they do,” she said. “They haven’t adequately prepared because it hasn’t been on the table before.”

Williams said she wanted to know what other efforts would be implemented to reduce the threshold numbers after a day of cleaning buildings.

They would keep everything as is, Miller said.

Greg Chapman, board member, said he felt there had been confusion with the email they had received from school nurses, and he hadn’t read anything about four and two percent.

They would slowly add teacher support with ed services guidance and follow the original policies for illnesses, he said.

Tom Reddin, board vice president, said his main concern had always been mental illness with children. “I feel if we don’t act now we will keep compounding,” he said.

Reddin said they couldn’t control school bus procedures as they are federally regulated and masks were still required.

Sutton said she was fine with the changes and wanted all schools to maintain consistency.

“If someone wants to wear a mask please do so,” she said. “Everyone needs to do what is right for their own families, and nobody should be ridiculed or criticized for wearing a mask. Treat everyone with respect.”

James A. Sutton, newly appointed interim superintendent, said the board should consider keeping masks and giving administrators time to process and implement changes.

“I’m not a medical doctor,” he said. “Shutting down buildings for cleaning for a virus primarily airborne might be better to stick with the masking to stop the spread versus cleaning services.”

Schultz said she didn’t agree with voting against the county, and it was a dangerous track.

Johnson County will vote on rescinding the K-6 mask mandate at their February 17 meeting.

All other procedures of returning to regular lunch periods and recess activities will return to prepandemic protocols beginning February 22.

School board members discussed with their newly hired attorney Greg Goheen with McAnany, VanCleave and Phillips at their February 7 regularly scheduled board meeting about the necessary steps needed to take to change the mask requirements with the county order still in place.

Goheen said he would advise the board use a resolution instead of a motion and requested time to help draft the resolution.

He cautioned legal action could still be taken against the board but didn’t know how likely that would happen and there was a degree of uncertainty with Home Rule.

“The issue is you can’t exempt by home rule when another state entity expressed authority,” he said.

Goheen said it gets murky the way the county worded the mandate and acted as the health board for the county.

Kristin Schultz and Katie Williams, board members, said they were concerned about how the masks changes would effect immunocompromised students.

Schultz said immunocompromised children don’t have the same level of safety with parent choice.

“In order to remove masks you have to exclude the most fragile and at risk kids—set them apart,” she said. “I will not take responsibility for even one child getting ill—Ive seen what has been done to immuno-compromised people.”