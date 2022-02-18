There’s a breath of fresh air at the Gardner Edgerton school district.

Whether your candidate won or lost in the November election, we’ve seen more positive change at the district the last few months than in the last four years.

A major change is the attitude put forward by both the USD 231 Board of Education and the district administration. They seem motivated and interact with patrons.

They are more transparent than we’ve seen in years.

They listen. They may not agree, but they actively listen.

They hold special in-person meetings where discussion on issues such as masks and a new superintendent are discussed.

Patrons aren’t forced to wait outside like cattle in the cold during the meetings, waiting to be called to comment.

They’ve hired a new attorney to work for the district rather than a “bulldog” to hide behind.

They’re “taking it on the chin” from angry parents, and asking teachers and staff for input. They’re in a hot seat.

Are they perfect? No.

Will we agree with all the decisions they make? Probably not.

But congratulations to the board on trying to put their differences aside for the betterment of the students and district.

It’s time to leave the past in the dust and concentrate on righting wrongs and making way for a positive future.