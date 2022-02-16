Kerry Stoneking

Girls C-Team Update

We are entering our last week of basketball for the freshman and c-team. It has been a long but fun and successful season thus far, and we will have two games this week to finish up.

Over the last couple of weeks, the c-team girls have been playing really well together and establishing a real team effort on defense. Defense wins games, right?! On 2/1, the girls played SMN at home and had a monstrous win with a score of 40-9. Next, we played SMS on 2/5 and secured an easy win, 48-6. This was a Saturday game, and if you are going to play on a Saturday you might as well win!

Last week, we traveled to SMW on Tuesday and after a slow start in the first half the girls really stepped up to finish the game with another win, 49-25. Then, last Friday we were back home to face off with Olathe South. They were definitely more competitive than the last few teams we had faced, but the girls accepted that challenge with a win, 41-26.

Overall record, 14-3.

Jeffery Cramer

4N6 Spring Hill Results

The GEHS forensics team was in high gear this weekend at Spring Hill. When all was said and done we came home with twelve medals including three qualifiers for state. David Schwin taking first and Torin Wilson taking second in Program of Oral Interpretation, and Ellie Parks taking 1st in Original Oration.

Overall the team accumulated enough points to take 2nd place at the tournament. The team will take a well deserved week off.

Samantha Coyan

Blazerettes competition results

The Blazerettes competed in the Innovative Dance Classic KC dance competition at ONW last weekend.

Emily Barrager and Emma Krehbiel both performed their solos and received division 2 ratings. Hannah Hulse, Ellen White, Ellie Bockus, Kendall Hill, and Reagan McMillian performed in a Hip Hop ensemble and received a division 2 rating. Hannah Hulse, Betsy Ross, Kendall Hill, and Emma Krehbiel performed in a Musical Theatre ensemble and received a division 2 rating.

Girls also performed our Britney routine (the routine we performed at the pep assembly) and received a Division 1 rating (the top rating) as well as being selected as a dance for the Exhibition Showcase. Unfortunately, due to it being Winter Royalty, we were not able to perform in the Exhibition Showcase, but it is still very much an honor to be selected.