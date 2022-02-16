CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PRELIMINARY PLAT AND FINAL SITE PLAN

Case Nos.: PP2022-01 and FS2022-01

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Edgerton, Kansas, will hold a Public Hearing at their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson Street, Edgerton, Kansas at 7:00 p.m. at which time and place the public may be heard in regards to the Preliminary Plat and Final Site Plan of the following described real property situated in the City of Edgerton, Johnson County, Kansas to wit:

NorthPoint Development, LLC, represented by Brett Powell, requests approval for a Preliminary Plat and Final Site Plan of the real property located on the northeast of the intersection of 207th Street and Gardner Road:

All that part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 15 South, Range 22 East, in Johnson County, Kansas, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Southwest Quarter; thence South 88°29’48” West, along the South line of said Southeast Quarter, a distance of 10.51 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continuing South 88°29’48” West, along said South line, a distance of 1953.39 feet; thence departing said South line, North 01°50’26” West, parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 1,322.95 feet to a point on the South line of the North half of said Southwest Quarter; thence South 88°30’28” West, along said South line, a distance of 9.57 feet; thence departing said South line, North 01°50’26” West, parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 1,322.95 feet to a point on the North line of said Southwest Quarter; thence North 88°31’08” East, along said North line, a distance of 1,955.64 feet to the Northeast corner of said Southwest Quarter; thence South 02°13’38” East, along the East line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 1323.02 feet to a point on the North line of Lot 1, CASEY’S SUBDIVISION, a platted subdivision in said Johnson County; thence South 88°16’56” West, along said North line, a distance of 5.07 feet to the Northwest corner of said Lot 1; thence South 01°59’28” East, along the West line of said Lot 1 and its southerly prolongation, a distance of 1322.19 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 5,174,200 square feet or 118.783 acres, more or less.

Dated this 16th day of February, 2022.

John Daley, Chairperson

Edgerton Planning Commission

City of Edgerton, P.O. Box 255, 404 E. Nelson St., Edgerton, KS 66021