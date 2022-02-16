The Gardner Chamber of Commerce annually honors a person or business for outstanding service.

The chamber acknowledges an individual and a business each year with the “Citizen of the Year” and “Business of the Year” awards and is currently seeking nominations from community members. To submit nomination(s), please call the Chamber at 913-856-6464.

A few of the past recipients include Cosentino’s Price Chopper, Trails West Ace Hardware, TradeNet Publishing, Elaine Dale, Jim Dean, Tim Miller, Rachel and Justin Kroh…just to name a few.