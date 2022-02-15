Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

A one hour work session and presentation was held Feb. 7 at city hall to discuss the upcoming Gardner Road and I-35 intersection renovation project.

City council members and Todd Winters, mayor, along with local business owners, met with representatives from The Kansas Department of Transportation and project engineers via Zoom.

Stephen Bass, KDOT project manager, gave a brief history of the Gardner Road bridge over I-35 built in 1959.

Bass said the two lane road with no shoulders or turn lanes had its most recent repairs in 2008 and frequently dealt with traffic backup and congestion during morning and evening rush hours.

Simon Sun, HDR project manager, said they had several design plans for increasing ramp capacity, relieving congestion, accommodating pedestrians, widening the bridge from two to four lanes and adding additional turn lanes.

Sun said there would be a certain amount of traffic impact and the new bridge will be offset to the East of the existing bridge, but they want to minimize closure time and the impact to Gardner Road.

“We want the road built to handle traffic past 2035,” he said.

Bass said KDOT had experienced increased costs on all projects and the original Interim Bridge Presentation Project from March to December 2021 had costs rise from $17.2 million to $24 million because of construction costs.

Steve Shute, council member, said because the costs had risen 40 to 50 percent during that time he was concerned about continuing costs increases from now until the end of the project in 2023.

“How much more will it balloon in the interim,” he said. “Are there measures currently being taken for cost containment—it’s hard to bridge the gap on this.”

Bass said the city’s costs had risen from $4.42 million to $4.48 million but KDOTs had risen from $6.78 to $13.25 million.

Shute said materials and manpower costs were all escalating.

“There is nothing in the market that suggests that it is going down in price by 2023,” he said. “What’s to say costs might not double again.”

Bass said the city had valid concerns and the bulk of the costs is for the $9 million for the bridge.

They are trying to accommodate for future growth with eight lanes spanning I-35 similar to the Homestead Lane interchange in Edgerton and preserve ultimate access to Gardner Road, he said.

“It is tough to say, but it is also a concern to us too,” Bass said.

Sun said it was difficult to strike a balance with rising inflation and elements beyond their control.

“We have to include certain things,” he said. “If rising costs become an issue some decisions would have to be made. We are hopeful it is a blip on the radar and inflation reduces in the next two years.”

Erik Van Potter, council member, said he wanted to know if a strategy was being developed for handling increased costs.

Bass said no, but if costs continued to escalate KDOT would fund the additional money.

Winters said that was reassuring to hear.

Bass said KDOT would pay 90 percent of the preliminary engineering and Gardner would pay the $.8 million for right of ways and $2 million for utility relocation.

KDOT was currently drafting a city/ state agreement, he said.

Mark Baldwin, council member, said he wanted to know how the current plan was working with the existing businesses along the Gardner Road intersection with I-35.

“My main concern is the Northside,” he said. “And are you closing access to the convenience store on the Westside and Olathe Health on the Eastside south of 188th street.”

Bass said they looked at safety, efficiency, future development and economic activities.

“We would relocate access to the South for Olathe Ford, USD 231 Maintenance Service and Alternative Education Center at 191st street south of I-35,” he said.

Sun said it was important to know the access management policy and the minimum requirement of distance for a business to be next to a highway intersection is 1300 feet.

Olathe Health Urgent Care and the new QuickTrip would have reduced access, but unfortunately the entrance to the 66 Phillips gas station was only 300 feet and not meeting the policy, Bass said.

Baldwin said he wanted to know what the gating factors were and how to address it.

“Why those numbers,” he said.

Sun said the considerations for closing the 66 Phillips entrance from Gardner Road were because of safety and traffic operation factors from potential traffic weaving, conflicts with the right turn lane and heavy left turn lanes from southbound Gardner Road onto I-35 to the driveway grade and no sidewalk continuation meeting ADA requirements.

“We recommend it is closed today,” he said. “Significant traffic volume is high and will only get higher.”

Sun said there would be potential conflicts turning left from Gardner Road onto Highway I-35 with people turning right out of the 66 Phillips gas station.

“It is not preferred from a traffic operation perspective standpoint,” he said.

Sun repeatedly said the driveway from Gardner Road into 66 Phillips had to be closed and if a median was put in it would push the driving lanes further out and much more on to the property creating bigger problems.

Baldwin said he also had concerns about access to Olathe Health.

“Can you only access Olathe Health from Southbound I-35,” he said.

Sun said people traveling South on Gardner Road wouldn’t be able to access Olathe Health and the Design team had talked extensively and the planning would take place during the Right of Way phase process.

Shute said he wanted to know if there had been any discussion about building a frontage road to make it easier to get into the businesses from below Gardner Road so people didn’t have to only use Locust Street for access.

Sun said it had been discussed.

“But one of the challenges is you have to go through a parcel not owned by Phillips 66 which may not be ideal,” he said.