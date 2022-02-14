Joan Dorsey

Contributing columnist

Ah winter. That’s it, nothing else to say.

But spring is on the way, I hope.

As I have said before I watch golf events. I like the Masters Tournament. I like the weekend tournaments around the United States.

Why? Because these events are scheduled around our beautiful country. They are outside.

It is spring like where they are being held. You can sometimes see the ocean. You can see birds and flowers and green trees.

The golfers aren’t, for the most part, trying to injure each other.

The announcers speak in quiet voices and aren’t critical of the players.

So Sunday golf is a good habit to keep.

This past weekend I was happy to see the event held at Pebble Beach in California.

My siblings and I had the privilege of visiting Pebble Beach on our San Francisco tour several years back. My brother, Gene, thought we needed to see the famous Cyprus Tree at Pebble beach. He had seen it several times, was amazed it was still standing – through who knows how many storms and years of people trying to climb it.

The fabled Cyprus Tree stands on a rocky point. The background is Carmel Bay. It is a beautiful sight.

There is a small gate house and a $10.50 charge for the privilege of visiting this tree.

My brother paid happily for the price of the drive. The drive is a 17 mile tour of the edges of the golf course, a view of the tree and a very small piece of pebble beach.

The grass is cut with scissors I am sure. The trees, shrubs and plants pruned daily. The homes or condos are perfect. It is quite beautiful. But it is 17 miles of basically, well not much for Kansas folks to ohh and awhhhh at.

So we did the drive. My middle sister, Mary, being the optimist of the group, pointed out all sorts of interesting things along the way.

The Lone Cypress, which the announcers claimed on Sunday, is visited by people from around the world.

I am sorry they don’t have more trees where they come from.

I suppose the tree is a testament to nature of endurance and strength against adversity. What I saw was a poor tree, roots boxed in with wire and rocks, standing alone on a cold windy piece of rock above the ocean.

Maybe I was just tired of riding. Maybe I thought $10.50 was a bit much for the 17 mile tour.

I offered to get out and grab a couple of souvenir pebble rocks at the beach access.

The huge sign said do not remove rocks from this beach. My brother informed me, much as my father before him, that he didn’t pay for getting people out of jail for pilfering forbidden rocks.

So the Cyprus still stands.

I continue to watch golf on Sunday afternoons.

Spring in small doses on TV helps the winter to go by. We will all keep holding on, like that tree, and look forward to sunny days ahead.