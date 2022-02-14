Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

A vacancy will be posted starting February 9t to fill the Gardner Edgerton School Board’s vacant at large position 7 seat.

The seat was formerly occupied by board member Robin Stout who announced her resignation January 21 after serving for seven years.

“We obviously have a vacancy, and Deb sent the information about how to go about proceeding,” Lana Sutton, board president, said.

Sutton said it was important to fill the position and replicate the procedure they had done in the past for board openings.

The public notice will be posted in The Gardner News Wednesday, February 9 and applications will be received for 15 days following the posting, Deb Starling, board clerk, said.