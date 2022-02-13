Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Johnson County Board of Commissioners approved the City of DeSoto’s request for creating a TIF District on the former Sunflower Ammunition Plant property.

The vote passed 5 to 2 with commissioners Michael Ashcraft and Charlotte O’Hara dissenting.

Ashcraft said he was struggling with the proposed TIF district only containing 6,000 of the 9,000 acre property and wanted to know how it will impact future cleanup and regrowth of the site.

Ed Eilert, county chairman, said the 6,000 acres of the property were in the city limits of DeSoto, but they didn’t have authority over the other 3,000 acres. “The Army is still active, and we have to wait the Army’s action,” he said. “It will stay within the county.”

O’Hara said it was a very extensive, deep issue and the problem was asking to divert property tax to help with clean up of the site.

“There are many, many, many issues,” she said.

O’Hara said it was the U.S. Department of Defense’s responsibility and far beyond their grasp to be prudent with the money, and she had many questions.

A motion was made by O’Hara and denied that the chief counsel denied the DeSoto TIF district and have the item added to the February 10 meeting agenda.

Eilert said he appreciated what the City of DeSoto was going through.

“This area if any area has been blighted—this is it,” he said. “Even with the U.S. Army helping to remove the toxic chemicals there is still work to be done to clean up to the standards.”

Eilert said it was a good step forward and bringing businesses in would attract revenue for the region.

Shirley Allenbrand, commissioner, said she supported the creation of the TIF district as the area was in the district she serves for the county, and she was excited to see something happening with the land.

“There is not a property where this is needed more,” she said.

In 1942 during WWII and after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the federal government uprooted 150 farms in the cities of DeSoto and Eudora region to build an ammunition plant.

Construction began May, 8 1942 and the plant became operational March 24, 1943. It would become the world’s largest smokeless operational powder plant.

2022 marks the 80th Anniversary of the Sunflower Ammunition Plant. The land has stood dormant for 30 years since 1992.

Operated by the Hercules Powder Plant, it produced more than 200 million pounds of propellants and employed more than 12,000 people.

DeSoto annexed 2/3 of the land—6,000 acres this past November- to form the TIF District for new development.

DeSoto has a current approximate population 6,118 residents and sits along Highway K-10 in western Johnson County. Their annexation of 6,376 acres approximately 10 square miles is one of the biggest annexations of land for Johnson County.

Rick Walker, DeSoto city mayor, said taking the step of annexing the land is something the DeSoto community has wanted for years.

“I’m honored to be delivering on the decades long vision of reviving the land into something more prosperous,” he said.

Walker said the former army ammunition plant is historically and culturally tied to DeSoto.

“While in operation it drew people from around the country and truly made DeSoto prosper,” he said.

The DeSoto City Council signed the predevelopment agreement with Sunflower Redevelopment Group. The U.S. Army had transferred the former plant site to them in 2005.

Sunflower Redevelopment’s managing members are Kessinger/Hunter and Co. LC of Kansas City, RESIGHT Holdings LLC of Littleton, Colorado and Midland Properties, Inc of Mission Woods.

Mike Brungardt, DeSoto city administrator, joined the commission meeting and said there was no better example of a blighted property.

“It is critical for productive use,” he said. “It is an enormous opportunity for a job creator and economic prosperity.”

Brungardt said the city was asking for the county’s support as they were planning for the eventuality of the land use for decades.

“We are squarely ready,” he said. “No one is plugged in more than we are.”

Brungardt said the creation of the TIF district alone doesn’t set the incentive level for each project and the planning phase was still next.

“The general intent is to generate economic activity $3 to $1 of private to public investment,” he said.

Brungardt said four project plans are initially for 1,000 acres.

“We are starting to understand the property and the work needed to be done,” he said.

Ashcraft said he had a lot of reservations about TIFs statutes for TIFs to go after properties.

“It is an albatross we have been struggling with for years and now, and I understand where DeSoto is coming from,” he said. “But there is currently 9,000 acres with the TIF stripping away 2/3 of the property. What happens to the other 1/3 and the impact to the county?”

Ashcraft said he wished to have a discussion about the impact of the remaining 3,000 acres.

“Are we going to be saddled with it,” he said. “Or will it be combined with the rest of the plan.”

Eilert said the 3,000 acres is part of the county and subject to additional mitigation and cleanup by the U.S. Army and a could take another six to seven years.

“There is no financial obligation on the part of the County,” he said.

O’Hara said the TIF was set at 100 percent tax finance with 80 percent of the proceeds for the cleanup operations and 20 percent to the city of DeSoto doe TIF expenses.

“The federal government has an obligation to clean this up,” she said. “Why are we diverting taxes? Why are we changing the rules in the middle of the game? Where did all the money go,” she said.

Becky Fast, commissioner, said she had been involved since the first initiative to repurpose the site in 1998.

“It took federal legislation to work together and the army has worked on it for years,” she said. “They didn’t understand the depth of the chemical damage.”

Fast said the Army temporarily halted cleanup in 2012 and the Federal government committed another $200 million.

“It’s more than any project nationwide,” she said.

Fast said she wanted to know the level of pesticide remediation and asbestos still left on the site.

“Is it left to the TIF or the Army working on,” she said.

Brungardt said federal legislation was required in 2004 for cleanup and the current owner of the site took responsibility for the cleanup.

“I don’t think I can directly answer your questions about the establishment of division of duties, but the army is out there working,” he said.

Fast said the Kansas Department of Health and Education will require one of the parties to clean up and Brungardt said the EPA had given most of it to KDHE.

Allenbrand said DeSoto had agreed to be a team together and distribute money to schools, fire station, emergency medical services, park land and more.

“It’s important to realize not all 100 percent is going directly to the city,” she said. “The property has been sitting there before I was born and it is nice to see action.”

O’Hara said she supported the cleanup, but didn’t support the $160 million being used from the county.

“We need to talk to our delegation in D.C.,” she said. “Why are we diverting from public coffers when the Public Department of Defense is responsible.”

O’Hara said developers walked in fully knowing what was expected of them, and it was a loss of services to the community.

Ashcraft said it was the first time they were offered a vote in affirmation of the TIF development.

“I support the community in addressing the ongoing needs of the plant,” he said. “But I’m unable to support.”

Ashcraft said he needed to fully understand the impact on the county and the additional 3,000 acres on the county even though it was probably a justifiable use for the land.

Peggy Trent, county attorney, said they had within 30 days of the TIF District creation to veto—which would be by February 20th at the February 17 meeting.

“Commission could take no action,” she said. “The latest would be February 17 for the agenda.”

O’Hara said she was delighted to have the extensive conversation.

“But to Ashcraft’s point this is premature without time and staff input,” she said.

O’Hara said they were being asked to do an agreement from 2004 and should have further discussion the next week.

“The public understands there are no repercussions s on TIF districts,” she said. “The tax incentives are a huge issue.”

Ashcraft said he was struggling with concern that they were offering an appearance of being eager to approve without an opportunity to look at how the the TIF impacts the County, especially the 3,000 acres not annexed into DeSoto.

“I’m troubled we are not willing to take time doe understanding,” he said.

Janee Hanzlick, commissioner, said she wanted thank DeSoto City Administrator Brungardt for his time.

“It’s been such an issue for the county for years,” she said. “It’s been a huge barrier for economic development. How many years of property and sales tax being generated.”

Brungardt said the property had been taxed as largely vacant or agricultural.

“It hasn’t been a lot,” he said.

Hanzlick said very little had been generated by the property.

“DeSoto and the County has the opportunity to promote economic development and generate more income,” she said. “It’s going to take some investment and initial money to be reinvested.”

Fast said the property had been discussed extensively over the last 25 years.

“I don’t see this as something DeSoto has just sprang on us,” she said. “It’s the largest continuous tract of land and key to growth on K-10.”

Fast said the U.S. Army had kept the property as a whole, they should celebrate the work before them and wanted to know about the vision of the park land.

Brungardt said the parks would remain but the world and economic landscape had changed over the years and land use plan had deviated from the original.

“The highest and best use of the land is to not be residential,” he said. “The vision is for non-residential use, and it is good for industrial and commercial use.”

Jeff Meyers, commissioner, said he had been involved with other TIF projects with extremely positive results and felt the same effect would occur for DeSoto and the county as a whole with the Sunflower Plant plan.

“I want to hear all info prior to making a decision but I have enough info to make a vote,” he said.

O’Hara said the new plan didn’t adhere to the 2004 plan and would change Western Johnson County substantially.

“Instead of residential we will have massive Industrial,” she said. “This blue print going forward of warehouses will set the theme for Western Johnson County.”

O’Hara said she needed more time to look at the preevaluation of the agreement.

“It is a big issue,” she said. “Why are we rushing.”

Ashcraft said DeSoto was stepping up to do a Herculean task but wanted to be cautious as he was concerned about the impact on the county.

Allenbrand said DeSoto had been very transparent.

O’Hara said the general public is not aware of what is happening in DeSoto.

“We can do a better job reaching out to regular folk who will be bearing the burden,” she said.