Lynne Hermansen

Special to The Gardner News

Gardner hosted an informal open house with representatives from the Kansas Department of Transportation February 3 providing information on the resurfacing project improvements to US-56/Main Street from Sycamore Street to east of Moonlight Road.

No formal presentation was given.

The project is tentatively scheduled to begin February 14 and be completed by mid-November. Construction will be conducted Monday through Friday 7: a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

US-56 Highway/ Main Street will run one lane each direction between Sycamore Street and East of Moonlight by New Century Airport. Access to businesses along the Main Street corridor will remain open throughout the project but driveways at some locations will be temporarily reduced to Iane.

The project is jointly funded by the City of Gardner and KDOT.

The scope of the project includes the following components:

• full-depth pavement reconstruction,

• removal and replacement of curb and gutter,

• driveway and sidewalk enhancements,

• a new traffic signal at the intersection between QuikTrip and Walgreens,

• signal timing interconnection between the new signal and the existing signal at Moonlight,

• reduction/combining of access points,

• a new left-turn lane for eastbound traffic at Cedar Street.

Construction Phases:

Phase 1 Eastbound lanes from Sycamore to Moonlight

Phase 2 Westbound lanes from Sycamore to Moonlight

Phase 3 Moonlight to Old 56 Highway Center lanes

Phase 4 Moonlight to Old 56 Outside Lanes

Kacy Deaton, council member, said during council updates at the February 7 city council meeting that she had attended the beginning of the session and wanted to thank KDOT for their time and work.

“I’m excited to see it get started,” she said.